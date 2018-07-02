NATS gets its seventh consecutive gold award for health and safety

AN AIR traffic control service has been given the top award for its health and safety for the seventh year running.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents awarded NATS, which is based in Swanwick and Whiteley, its seventh consecutive gold medal.

Marie-Louise Chandler, head of health, safety and wellbeing at NATS, said: ‘We are very pleased to have been awarded another gold medal for our hard work improving health and safety throughout the organisation.

‘This award is no mean feat and everyone at NATS plays their part around health and safety – we are continuously striving to improve our employees’ quality of life both inside and outside of the workplace, so it’s great that this campaign has been recognised for doing just that.’

Marie was presented with the award during a ceremony at the Excel centre in London on June 19.