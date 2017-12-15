NATS signs Singapore airport deal

A FAREHAM-based business has been asked to develop a tower prototype for Singapore Changi Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has awarded NATS a contract to develop a smart digital tower prototype for the airport, which deals with 58 million passengers per year.

The tower is expected to enhance air traffic management and the safety of runway and ground operations.

NATS will set up multiple cameras in the airport. The cameras will be able to track, pan, tilt and zoom to provide an enhanced view of the site with live operational data overlaid on a display.

Martin Rolfe, NATS’ chief executive officer, said: ‘I believe the work we do together over the next two years will help shape how smart digital tower and smart airport technologies are applied to hub airports all over the world.’