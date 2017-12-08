NATS wins prize for work to reduce emissions

AIR traffic controller NATS, which has offices in Swanwick and Whiteley, is celebrating after being named a winner at the Airport Operators’ Association Awards.

NATS won the Best Environment Initiative award, which recognises businesses in the aviation and airport sectors that have helped reduce their impact on the environment.

The prize acknowledged the delivery of NATS’ Environmental Management System across UK airport control tower operations over the past 18 months; reducing emissions and noise from airspace operations, setting objectives to reduce energy consumption and water use, and improving the management of waste.

Mike Stoller, NATS Director Airports, said: ‘I’m delighted that the teams and NATS have been recognised. It’s good for our reputation and in our day-to-day relationships with customers to support and enhance their environmental performance.’

The Airport Operators’ Association (AOA) is a national trade association which represents the interests of UK airports in areas such as security, economic development, operations and safety and environmental sustainability.

Chief executive of the AOA Karen Dee said: ‘The awards are a showcase for the best in the aviation and airport sectors.

‘The winners this year show the vibrant and innovative work going on across the country, improving efficiency, reducing the impact of aviation on the environment and delivering an ever-improving passenger experience.

‘Congratulations to them all!’