Nearly 700 Portsmouth homes without power after cable fault

HUNDREDS of homes in Portsmouth are without power after a cable fault.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are working to tackle an issue which has left more than 680 properties in and around Buckland and Copnor without electrcity.

The fault was reported to SSEN at 7.35am and initially affected more than 1,000 homes, but many have since had power restored.

However, a spokesperson for the network said it hopes to fix the remaining issue by midday.

New Road, Shearer Road and Avondale Road are a trio of locations affected.

An SSEN spokesperson said: ‘We’re on-site now and working to get repair everything as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We apologise to anyone who has been affected and thank them for their patience.’