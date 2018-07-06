Networking day spent on board club’s powerboats

MEMBERS of a business networking club swapped their usual meet up for a day on the open water.

Portsmouth Business Exchange spent the day at Boat Club Trafalgar at Trafalgar Wharf, Portchester.

As well as tours of the Solent on the club’s powerboats, members enjoyed paella served on the terrace and they also raised money for two charities – Music Fusion in Havant and Portsmouth Sail Training Trust.

Member Marc Smith, who runs facilities management company The GHS Group, said: ‘Portsmouth Business Exchange is a not-for-profit organisation made up of business owners who meet up to share ideas.

‘Start-ups can get advice from other more experienced business owners, individual business owners can network as working like that can get lonely and bigger businesses can meet other businesses and work with them.

‘It costs £100 per year and £15 per meeting and any money we make goes to charity. Everybody is welcome, we try and have a bit of fun while networking.’

On the day, a cheque was presented to the Portsmouth Sail Training Trust for £220.

Ben Lee, from the trust, said: ‘We are very grateful. The money will help disadvantaged city kids to get out on to the water and inspire them.’

Also at the event were people from Music Fusion, a charity that helps young people to get into music. The exchange raised more than £1,300 for the charity.

Robyn Collett, from Waterlooville, performed to the members over lunch.

The 18-year-old said: ‘Music Fusion has given me so much confidence. It has made my life 100 times better.’

Trafalgar Boat Club has seven powerboats available to members for a monthly fee. It was set up by businessman Jonny Boys in 2016 and currently has 42 members.