Networking event for businesses later this month

Have your say

A BUSINESS networking event will be taking place in Havant later this month.

Havant and South Downs College has announced that it will be holding a business breakfast on Wednesday, June 20.

The event will give businessmen and women in Havant and the surrounding area the opportunity to meet one another, network and share advice over a hearty breakfast.

Guest speaker Heather Barrie from Harrie’s Coffee will also be doing a talk on the importance of creating a positive company culture.

The event costs £12 – to book a place people can call Chloe Hutchins on (023) 9387 9999, with the extension 4556.