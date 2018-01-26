New £6.7m Horndean care home hosting open days

Have your say

A NEW £6.7m care home is holding some open days.

Pear Tree Court, in Horndean, will be opening its doors tomorrow until Monday for people to have a tour.

The 72-bed home, on Portsmouth Road, will see its first residents move in next Tuesday. It has its own cinema, salon, ballroom and cafe.

Manager Ray Arnold said: ‘The team at Pear Tree Court is looking forward to welcoming the first residents to their new home.

‘The open days will give visitors the chance to see the care home for themselves and to talk to the team, while getting an insight into what day-to-day life will be like.’

The open days are between 10am and 4pm.