New airport facility launches

AN airport has invested in a state-of-the-art training centre for businesses.

Southampton airport’s brand new training facility, EchoFour, gives businesses across the south a chance to receive training at a unique location.

A number of courses are available to train in and each is led by a serving firefighter.

Courses include first aid training, team building, aviation fire training, maritime firefighting and confined-space training.

The centre is named after the runway next to the airport’s fire training ground.

Neil Garwood, head of operations at Southampton Airport, said: ‘We pride ourselves on investing in the local business community.

‘We’re excited to open our new training centre so companies from across the region and further afield can easily access high quality training in a unique environment.’