New Aldi supermarket to open tomorrow

AN OLYMPIC gold medallist will officially open a new supermarket tomorrow.

GB hockey player Susannah Townsend will join St Pauls R C Primary School to declare the new Aldi store in North Harbour open on Thursday, March 8 at 8am.

The midfielder will also treat the first 30 customers in the queue to bags of free fruit and veg and pose for photos with shoppers.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: ‘We’ve been working hard to get the store ready for opening day and the team are really excited to welcome customers through the doors over the coming months.

‘We have recently been voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey, where we topped the rankings thanks to our fantastic value for money combined with quality products.

‘We’re also very lucky to have Susannah with us to celebrate the launch and hope everyone enjoys what the new store has to offer.’

The store is located on Southampton Road, PO6 4RJ