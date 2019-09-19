New app launches in Portsmouth allowing students to get shopping delivered to their door

A NEW app has just launched in the city allowing students to get groceries and conveniences delivered to their door.

The 8DOL app lets people in Portsmouth place an order from shops around the city to be delivered by bicycle within 28 minutes of ordering.

The app charges £1 per delivery with a £5 minimum spend.

Customers can choose from over 500 supermarket products to be delivered direct to their homes, offices or even the university library.

It was developed for people that are put off conventional supermarket delivery because next-day delivery is not fast enough, as well as high minimum spends and delivery fees at around £4.99 per delivery.

It is aimed at and mainly used by students but anyone in Portsmouth can sign up to the app and use the service.

The 8DOL team will be at the University of Portsmouth’s freshers’ fayre on Wednesday and Thursday of this week telling students all about the service.

The delivery service closes for eight weeks per year, four at the summer break, two at Christmas and two at Easter, respecting the academic calendar.

The business launched in Bournemouth in September last year, before quickly expanding to Southampton, Oxford and now Portsmouth.

It covers most PO1, PO4 and PO5 postcodes.

It is already running successfully in China, with over 3 million users and in excess of 400 warehouses.

All of the riders that deliver for the app are university students, helping them support their own studies with the potential for them to continue with a career with the business after their studies have finished.

With more than 10,000 users per operating city and fast growing, 8DOL stands for ‘eight days online’ and represents going the extra mile in a seven-day week.

This month will see the business grow into seven cities including London, Bath and Bristol.

With an ambitious expansion plan, the app has a target of operating in 25 UK cities over the next 12 months.

The app is available for iOS and Android phones.