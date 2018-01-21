New appointment made to corporate team

Have your say

COFFIN MEW has appointed Dominic Travers to its corporate team.

In his new role as partner, Dominic will help to oversee the law firm’s expansion across the region. The company has eight offices across the south, including one in Portsmouth.

Dominic said: ‘I’m delighted to join Coffin Mew, a firm that is going from strength to strength in the south.

‘Inevitable change lies ahead for the business world and I relish the opportunity to help clients navigate that transition, along with my talented colleagues.’