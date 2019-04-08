New bar in Southsea gets the go-ahead after making pledge on noise

A NEW 'high-end' bar will open in Southsea after noise control measures were agreed.

Applicants for the venue in Marmion Road were granted a licence by Portsmouth City Council officers outside of a hearing on the condition that they 'minimise the risk of noise problems arising.'

The bar, which will replace interior design shop Dukes of Southsea, will be opened by Blind Pig Bars Ltd.

In the application the group described their plans: ‘To create a cafe-bar and private event space offering premium hot drinks and luxury soft and alcoholic drinks within a high-end, laid-back environment lending itself to a good socialising setting with a less crowded feel.

‘A perfect space for a baby shower, baby gender reveal, art exhibition or intimate family birthday party.

‘There is no intention of offering food other than basic bar snacks, meaning no requirement for the installation of a mechanical extract system.’

It will serve alcohol until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11.30pm on Sunday and 11pm on all other nights.

Next door to the venue is pub The Marmion which opens until midnight on Friday and Saturday, 10.30pm on Sunday and 11pm on all other nights.