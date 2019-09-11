New barbecue and burger restaurant to open at Portsmouth's Gunwharf Quays

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH will get a taste of the Cornish coast with the arrival of a new barbecue and burger restaurant.

Hubbox has just opened in Gunwharf Quays offering fresh food from Devon and Cornwall to enjoy in or to take away.

Hubbox is a new restaurant opening in Gunwharf. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It offers barbecue food, burgers, sides such as gluten-free nachos and more as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, including a fully-gluten-free fries, which are all made daily using Cornish potatoes.

A lot of the food they offer on their menu is from Cornwall, including their free-range grass-fed beef, fresh fish caught on day boats and ‘hub-wurst’ sausages from Phillip Warrens butchers in Launceston.

They also serve drinks from the West Country, including a selection of beers and gins.

All the bread comes from small bakery in Wadebridge.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Even the decor comes from the South-West coast, with Cornish artist Joe Greenaway who came to Portsmouth to adorn the walls of the restaurant with nautical-inspired spray-paint this week.

The majority of the food - including sauces - are prepared fresh on site every day.

Operations manager Michael Howard is looking forward to launching the new restaurant.

He said: ‘We are really excited to bring Cornwall into Portsmouth and show how awesome it is and we have a great waterfront location that fits our image.

‘The team has been working very hard to get it going. We are so excited.’

Hubbox started out 15 years ago as a shipping container ran by Richard Boon on the harbour in St Ives with a flat-grill and a few two-seat tables.

The city’s restaurant pays homage to this with a shipping container-themed food service area.

There are now eight stores across the UK, with Gunwharf’s branch being the most recent and a new branch in Cardiff opening soon.

It currently employs around 200 staff across the country, 35 of which are based in the Portsmouth restaurant.

They are open from today for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails and are open as late as 12am on Friday and Saturday.