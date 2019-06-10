New beauty salon opens its doors in Southsea's Holiday Inn

Have your say

A NEW beauty salon has opened at the Holiday Inn, Southsea which uses only organic products.

BIA Salon was launched Thursday, June 6.

Owner Andrea Barnak offers a range of massage treatments and has plans to offer full-body waxing in the future.

She uses all organic and natural products in her massage treatments and aromatherapy.

The 28-year-old, who was previously a factory worker, trained for two years before becoming fully qualified in massage therapies.

She then trained in waxing, which she has recently become qualified in.

She said: ‘I love my job, I love helping people. This salon was my dream from my childhood and I would like to give people luxurious feeling but in a normal price. If somebody comes in to my salon, they will feel like everything is about them!’

Prior to her beauty career, Andrea studied environmental engineering at university in Hungary, but decided it wasn’t for her.

As well as beauty treatments, Andrea offers diet-plans, which include meal-plans, supplements and vitamins.

Her goal is to eventually become a nutritionist.

The Holiday Inn has many facilities including a swimming pool and fitness centre and anyone who is a member can receive a discount on treatments at BIA salon.