New bridge ready to be installed for Portsmouth railway

THIS is the new railway bridge that will replace the current structure undergoing a refurbishment.

Network Rail is due to start work on the bridge at Burnaby Road, in Portsmouth, which is 142 years old and no longer strong enough.

The railway firms aim to replace it in just five days during February half-term and the new one can be seen waiting to be installed on the opposite side of the road.

Buses will run between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth and Southsea stations while the new crossing line is being put into place.

Stuart Kistruck, director of route asset management for Network Rail’s Wessex route, said: ‘After such heavy traffic over such a long period of time, the old bridge is not strong enough. Investing £2.7m to replace it now as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan will mean we can provide a reliable service for our passengers for the future.’

Burnaby Road will be shut.