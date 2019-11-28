New British Heart Foundation shop in Portsmouth appeals for volunteers to help out

A NEW charity shop is appealing for the community to take time out and donate the gift of time by volunteering.

British Heart Foundation is set to open its new home and fashion store in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am.

The team at British Heart Foundation's new Arundel Street shop in Portsmouth are calling for more volunteers to join

It replaces a smaller shop on the other side of the road which closed a few weeks ago.

Voluntary roles are open to anyone whether it is just for a few shifts or exploring volunteering long term, spare pairs of hands are needed to help raise funds for heart research.

Volunteers will be able to help with a wide range of roles such as customer service, warehouse assistant and telephone/admin assistant.

The charity said it can also make a real difference to your CV, help you meet people from all walks of life and most importantly you will be helping the British Heart Foundation to beat heartbreak forever.

Jenny Taylor from the charity said: ‘Volunteering is a fantastic way to give back to your local community and be part of a fantastic team, while also helping us to raise vital funds into heart and circulatory diseases, such as stroke, diabetes and vascular dementia.

‘Our volunteers have a huge impact on raising money through our shops and with your support we can keep hearts beating and blood flowing.’

Drop in sessions will be taking place in the lead up to the store opening on December 10.

Potential volunteers are encouraged to drop by and meet the team to learn more about volunteering with the charity.

Sessions will take place tomorrow and Monday to Friday of next week anytime between 9am to 5pm.

The drop in session is a chance to learn about the shop and gain more information on volunteering and normally lasts 30 minutes.

The British Heart Foundation recently gave an urgent plea for donations to sell in the new Arundel Street Shop.

There are currently three stores open in Portsmouth run by the charity – these include branches in Palmerston Road, London Road and High Street in Cosham.

For more information on how to get involved, visit bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteer.