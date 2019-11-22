New British Heart Foundation shop in Portsmouth in 'urgent need' of donations

Donations are ‘urgently needed’ for British Heart Foundation’s new shop in Portsmouth, the charity has said.

The new store, in Arundel Street, is due to open at 10am on Tuesday December 10. It replaces a smaller shop on the other side of the road which closed a few weeks ago.

British Heart Foundation is opening a new shop in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on December 10. Picture: Sarah Standing (211119-1527)

Customers will be able to buy a range of donated items, including clothes, furniture and books.

Preston Davies, area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘We still urgently need more donations so if you are having a clear out in the next few weeks, we would love to receive any unwanted furniture and home accessories.

‘We even offer a free collection service so making large household donations couldn’t be easier.

‘If you would rather give the gift of time, we are always in need of volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week, so please get in touch if you are interested.’

Furniture has been moved into the front of the shop, with clothes also visible through the front window.

There are currently three stores open in Portsmouth run by the charity – these include branches in Palmerston Road, London Road and High Street in Cosham.

For more information on donating or becoming a volunteer go to the British Heart Foundation website.