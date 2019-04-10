New businesses open at shopping centre                                                                                                                                            

A FAMILY-RUN eco-friendly salon was one of four new businesses to open in a Meon Valley shopping mall this month.

The Pin Up Salon opened at Warwick Lane Shopping Centre, The Square, Wickham, last weekend.

Warwick Lane, in Wickham, from Google Maps

The environmentally-friendly salon, which offers a range of services for both hair and beauty including make up and nails, is run by Emma Burbridge, 39, who has more than 15 years experience as a hair stylist, and her business partner Joanne White, 32.

Emma’s daughter Bryony, 21, also works at the salon part-time.

The salon offers a range of products that are organic and vegan, and an eco-friendly refill scheme for empty shampoo bottles, which customers can refill for half the RRP.

It also holds child-friendly days on a Thursday.

Hearts and Hugs has opened at Warwick Lane in Wickham

Emma, who is a Wella colour expert, said: ‘We use high quality products and want people to get the best out of their hair. We try to be classy but affordable.’

Also opening at the shopping centre last weekend were gifts and home decor store Hearts and Hugs, ladies fashion store Wickham Boutique and Suzie Do-Little’s Boutique and Pet Supplies, a specialist in products for dogs.

Owner of Hearts and Hugs Kimmy Sabey said: ‘We have an enthusiastic team within the shop. We pride ourselves on the customer service we offer and a diversity of products and services we supply.’

A champagne celebration was held on Saturday with Mayor of Winchester Frank Pearson officially declaring the businesses open.

Hearts and Hugs has opened at Warwick Lane in Wickham, pictured here is Mayor of Winhchester Frank Pearson with Hearts and Higs owners

Warwick Lane is home to 12 businesses, including a dog-friendly coffee shop.