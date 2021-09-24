New chairman takes over at business club for directors of small to medium-sized enterprises in the south

That was the key message to a business club for directors of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the south as companies emerge from unprecedented trading challenges caused by the pandemic.

The advice came at the latest meeting of the Executive Association Solent, a membership organisation with 25 firms across Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire employing hundreds of people between them.

They meet monthly at the Chewton Glen Hotel in the New Forest for lunch and networking, with guest speakers sharing insights into best practice and business trends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members also take a turn each to highlight opportunities and challenges in their sectors.

September’s event heard how the UK economy has recovered ground since last year, when GDP shrank by a record 9.9 per cent due to the national health emergency.

But supply chain bottlenecks, staff shortages and a record monthly jump in inflation are acting as a drag on growth at some companies.

According to the Office for National Statistics, vacancies reached a record high in the summer, at nearly one million, whilst inflation jumped from 2 per cent to 3.2 per cent, its highest level since 2012.

Ron Wain is the association’s new chairman for 2021-22, and the managing director of Deep South Media, the media partner for a diverse range of companies and organisations.

He said: ‘One of the members from the insolvency industry hammered home the message that businesses, now more than ever, need cash in the bank to build up depleted reserves and weather any further economic shocks; cash is king.

‘Having a full order book may be of some comfort to SMEs, due to customer demand as the economy fires back up, but what really matters is that invoices for work already done are paid on time, giving financial peace of mind.’

SEE ALSO: Experts from Hampshire share their tips on keeping costs down and avoiding energy waste

Ron, a former business editor at the Southern Daily Echo in Southampton and journalist at the Nottingham Post and Bournemouth Daily Echo, was handed the chairman’s reins by Angie Beeston of executive coaching consultancy Evolution4Business.

Due to the pandemic, Angie was the first chairperson in 31 years to hold the title over two years.