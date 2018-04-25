New Decathlon store in Portsmouth will open tomorrow – a week early

Have your say

SPORTING retailer Decathlon will open its new Portsmouth store tomorrow – a week early.

The firm has announced plans to launch its branch at the newly-built Portsmouth Retail Park at 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

Bosses had originally planned to launch the outlet on Thursday, May 4, but news of the date being brought forward was shared on Twitter by Decathlon UK.

A spokesperson said in the message: ‘Due to public demand (and our excitement) we are now opening a WEEK EARLY – THIS THURSDAY!’

The store, located at Unit 3, Portsmouth Retail Park, will open at 5pm.

Other big-name tenants set to call Portsmouth Retail Park home include Subway, Greggs, Costa and Pure Gym.

Firms were given the green light to move into the business hub at the beginning of March.