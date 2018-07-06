New design of boat for disabled people unveiled

A COMPANY that makes a boat that enables disabled people to get on to the water has unveiled its new design.

The Wheelyboat Trust, in collaboration with Coulam Ltd boatbuilders, showcased its latest Wheelyboat model, the Coulam V20 at Seawork International, which took place in Southampton this week.

Andy Beadsley, director of The Wheelyboat Trust, said: ‘With almost 200 Wheelyboats now on UK waters, including one off Thorney Island, we are excited to demonstrate the potential of our boats.

‘The V17 will be the most versatile Wheelyboat we have produced to date.’