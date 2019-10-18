New family-owned decking shop to open on London Road in Waterlooville

A FAMILY of business owners are opening up a new business in Waterlooville.

Envirodeck is opening in Waterlooville - the Blackburn family’s third home improvement business.

It is owned by Ryan Blackburn, along with his brother Aaron and their dad Andy.

They will open the doors on Wednesday October 23.

Andy founded double glazing, windows, doors and conservatories firm SureFix Home Improvements in 1987 with his wife, which is also based in Waterlooville but has another branch in Petersfield.

It is now one of the biggest independent double-glazing firms in the area.

READ MORE: Lego store opens at Westquay shopping centre in Southampton and is holding a grand opening event

Ryan, who is 28, worked for the firm for eight years before the three of them decided to take on another challenge and launched Envirodeck.

The new shop, which is where Italian restaurant Sorrento’s was on London Road, will supply composite decking products and accessories at competitive prices to people who want to take on their own DIY tasks as well as traders.

They said they opened it because their SureFix customers kept asking if they could provide decking and they felt there was a gap in the market.

Ryan said: ‘It’s a little bit different and there’s quite a big market because there’s no one specialising in it locally.’

READ MORE: Gosport couple launch pick 'n' mix service for adults with scented candles and wax melts

The family has already employed two members of staff to work in the new Envirodeck shop - one full-time and one part-time.

Ryan said he will consider employing more if business is good once they open.

His brother Aaron runs SFX trade, which supplies UPVC windows, doors and fascias at trade cost and has been running for the last seven years.

All three of the family’s firms employ people from Waterlooville and its surrounding areas as they feel it is important to support local people.

Ryan said: ‘We want to keep it local. We can offer a better service that way, or we’ll just end up competing with other companies.’

SureFix now has around 25 employees.