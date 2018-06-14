New ferry names revealed

THE names of two new passenger ferries that will offer trips from Portsmouth to Spain have been revealed.

Galicia and Salamanca will be the names of Brittany Ferries’ new ships arriving in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The names were chosen after a competition among Brittany Ferries’ staff and follow confirmation of the ships’ charter last month.

To be based in Portsmouth, both ships will serve long-haul routes to Spain where passenger traffic has grown by 80 per cent in the last decade. They represent the second and third new vessels to be delivered post-Brexit, after the arrival of Honfleur which is scheduled for 2019 and will serve the Portsmouth-Caen route.

‘I’m delighted that we have chosen these beautiful names, which celebrate two fabulous destinations in Spain,’ said Brittany Ferries’ chief executive Christophe Mathieu.

chief executive.