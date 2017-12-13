New Hayling Island Lidl is given green light by planners

A NEW supermarket is set to be built on Hayling Island.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee has approved plans for a new Lidl store in Manor Road.

Work on the multimillion-pound development is set to new start in spring next year and the store will create up to 40 jobs.

Councillor David Guest, Havant Borough Council’s cabinet lead for planning, said: ‘There was a lot of local support for the store and the planning application for it passed all necessary tests.

‘It will provide a number of jobs and, willing and able, will encourage a lot of people on the island to shop locally as opposed to driving off it to find a similar facility.’

Plans to build the supermarket store were first revealed last summer and the building is now expected to be completed late in 2018.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: ‘We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission and look forward to getting started on the construction of the new store.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support. We very much look forward to opening our doors.’

The store will be similar in appearance to the newly-opened Lidl in Portchester – with a glass facade front, long tills and an in-store bakery.

To apply for a job at the store, visit careers.lidl.co.uk.