New head of commercial announced at Whiteley-based leading mobile recycling company

Technology trade-in and sales specialist E-Giant – home of WeBuyAnyPhone.com and PhonesDirect.com – has appointed experienced industry leader Justin Woolridge in support of its ambitious growth strategy.

Justin brings industry expertise and leadership honed during more than a decade in the technology recommerce industry to his new role as Head of Commercial at E-Giant. He joins the business following three years in positions at musicMagpie, most recently as Head of Commercial and Store Tech Trading, and previously held roles at recycling businesses including Mazuma and Envirofone.

Justin said: ‘I am joining WeBuyAnyPhone.com and PhonesDirect.com during a period of expansive growth as they continue to make their mark as a major player in device recycling and e-commerce.

Justin Woolridge, the new head of commercial of E-Giant.

‘As established yet agile players in a highly competitive market, our businesses are in a unique position to move quickly and innovate in response to demand as consumers are increasingly aware of the financial and environmental benefits of electronics recycling.

‘The team here is committed to being the best when it comes to price, value and the consumer experience. These are at the heart of our growth strategy and I am excited to work with the teams at WeBuyAnyPhone.com and PhonesDirect.com to deliver on their ambitions of shaking up the industry, becoming the leading and most trusted name in device recycling and e-commerce.’

E-Giant CEO Alex Berthonneau said: ‘Justin’s record in the industry speaks for itself, and we are delighted to welcome him to help build on our strong foundations while creating new opportunities for diversification and growth. Together, we have very exciting plans for WeBuyAnyPhone.com and PhonesDirect.com – watch this space.’

E-Giant, based in Whiteley, is one of the UK’s leading second-life technology providers with a commitment to market-leading buy-back and trade-in values, and the highest levels of security and control.

As well as consumer brands WeBuyAnyPhone.com and PhonesDirect.com, the business has launched WeBuyAnyPhone.com for Business, designed for ease of use by organisations who want to trade in five or more devices.

For more information, visit e-giant.co.uk, webuyanyphone.com and phonesdirect.com.

