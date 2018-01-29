New Indian restaurant to open its doors in Portsmouth

A NEW Indian restaurant will be opening its doors soon.

India Quay will be a new eatery in Port Solent, in Portsmouth, when it arrives.

Owner Ruman Karim said he was excited about the new venture and expanding on his already well-established knowledge of the industry.

Mr Karim, who with his family have 40 years’ experience of running Indian restaurants, said: ‘I am very excited about India Quay because it isn’t going to be a traditional Indian restaurant.

‘It will be more unique than others in the Indian sector.

‘We plan to make it more flamboyant and it will serve a range of delicious street food.’

Mr Karim and his family also own and run The Ghandi Restaurant, in Kingston Road, Fratton, and Bombay Bay, in Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea.

In 2016, both restaurants finished in the top three of The News’ Curry House of the Year awards.

The Gandhi was established by Mr Karim’s father in 1979 and has been popular with curry-lovers ever since.

And Mr Karim is hopeful for similar success with India Quay, which is located at 14-16 The Boardwalk, the former Brasserie Fish and Grill site which has since moved to a different location within Port Solent.

He added: ‘Port Solent is a marina full of entertainment and we hope to reflect that with India Quay. It no longer has an Indian restaurant so we are excited to bring this option back to diners.’