New Lego store coming to Westquay shopping centre in time for Christmas

A NEW Lego store will open at the Westquay shopping centre in time for Christmas.

The shop is set to arrive in Southampton before the end of the year.

Inside a Lego store. Picture: Tom Nicholson/PinPep

It will have the widest selection of the latest LEGO sets and a whole host of exciting play experiences, activities and events only available instore.

These include:

- Brick Specialists - whether you’re picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing in your family LEGO fan for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help you find a set that’s the perfect fit

- Pick & Build Wall - choose the bricks and elements you want in all different shapes and colours. Grab a cup and fill it up with whatever pieces you choose!

- Digital Box - where you can scan almost any boxed LEGO set and see the model come to life in 3D! There’s no better way to test drive a set than seeing the finished product right before your eyes

- Hands-on play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month

- Build a Minifigure Tower where you can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customise your own minifigures.

It will also carry sets that are only available instore such as Stranger Things sets.

Alison Wood, LEGO Stores UK senior manager said: ‘Builders of all ages can visit and be inspired by the endless play opportunities inside our new LEGO stores in Southampton. Whether you’re 1 or 100 there is something for you to get excited about.’