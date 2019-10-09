New Lidl store to open in Portsmouth tomorrow morning - and there are bargains for customers to pick up

SUPERMARKET chain Lidl will be opening a new store in Portsmouth tomorrow.

The new site at Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road will be opened with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 8am, before the shop doors are opened for the very first time.

Lidl claims that up to 40 new jobs have been created by the new store, which has an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, customer toilets and baby changing facilities.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: ‘We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Portsmouth.

‘It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.’

A number of exclusive deals will also be on the shelves for keen customers, such as a discounted travel cot, steam iron and premium stand mixer.

The supermarket is one of three new retail units coming to the retail park, with B&M opening on November 7 and Smyths Toy Stores opening on November 9.

