New member joins network

BISHOPS PRINTERS is the latest organisation to join Business South.

The family-run business, established in 1985 and based in Portsmouth, has grown to become one of the largest specialist B2 lithographic print firms in the UK.

The Business South network now has 200 champions, partners and key stakeholders.

It aims to unite businesses and gain strength through collaboration.

The operation recently celebrated 10 years of successfully doing just that.

Leon Windsor, general sales manager of Bishops Printers, said: ‘As a long established and reasonable-sized local business, we are pleased to become a Business South Champion.

‘Our aim is to grow our operation, network with other businesses in the area, and attract and retain the best talent in order to realise our objectives.’