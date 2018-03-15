New NFU chief is ready to meet ‘challenges ahead’

Have your say

FAREHAM dairy farmer Andrew Malyon has been appointed as the new chair of Hampshire National Farmers’ Union.

Mr Malyon took the helm in February.

Members of the NFU have said the appointment has come at an ‘historic time’ for agriculture.

A farmer and tenant on the Southwick Estate near Fareham, Mr Malyon has a milking herd of 250 Holstein Friesian cows.

He is assisted by his daughter Sarah. The pair sell milk to major processor Arla for Tesco stores.

Mr Malyon said: ‘Farmers have many challenges ahead between now and Brexit next March, particularly helping to develop a new agriculture policy between now and early May.

‘The NFU is having a big input and continues to lobby on trade and labour issues, such as a global scheme for seasonal agricultural workers.

‘Like many dairy farmers, I am pleased that the NFU continues to press for more transparency and fairness in the supply chain, calling for a compulsory dairy code of conduct.’

Mr Malyon is passionate about encouraging the next generation to join the industry.

A student is currently gaining work experience on his farm and the farmer is also considering hiring an apprentice from Sparsholt College.