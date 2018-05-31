New owner to transform former Spar into Premier shop

A BUSINESS property advisor has brokered the sale of a closed Spar store in Paulsgrove.

The closure of the convenience shop was overseen by Christie & Co, a Winchester-based agents.

The property will be taken over by new owner Oladunni Ajayi, who is launching her first business.

Currently undergoing a full refurbishment, the shop is situated amongst a busy parade of stores.

The refurbishment will see a significant change to the layout, a security upgrade and a new complementary sound system. On completion of this high specification upgrade, the customer offering will include hot food and a whole range of £1 lines.

The store, right, will reopen on June 9 under the Premier banner. The first 300 customers will receive a promotional package.

Miss Ajayi said: ‘Since this is my first ever business purchase, I was not exactly sure what to expect, but Tom Glanvill at Christie & Co was very professional. He brought all the parties together and ensured a seamless flow of communication between us.

‘From time to time, he would offer to help wherever he could and this made it all more reassuring for me. I am excited it has all come together now.’

Mr Glanvill said: ‘We were delighted to have facilitated the transaction and wish Mrs Ajayi every success in what I am sure will be a strong business for many years to come.

‘This demonstrates the robustness of the convenience sector despite the frequent negative press surrounding Britain’s high streets.’