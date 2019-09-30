New Papa Johns pizza restaurant opens up in Waterlooville town centre

PIZZA lovers in Waterlooville have now got even more choice as a new restaurant has just opened.

Papa John’s Pizza opened in the precinct in the town on Saturday September 21.

Papa Johns pizza restaurant has just opened up in Waterlooville. The Mayor and Mayoress of Havant joined them to make pizzas on the opening day.

Staff were joined by the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Havant as they officially opened the doors - which were decorated with an arch of red and green balloons - to the new branch.

There was a DJ and a colouring competition for customers to get involved with and they gave away 100 free small cheese and tomato pizzas to the first 100 customers through the door between 12pm and 4pm.

READ MORE: Historic Gosport pub saved from closure

They are currently on the hunt for part and full-time drivers to help deliver meals to customers.

The store joins two other existing pizza outlets in the town - Domino’s Pizza and Giorgio’s.

READ MORE: Popular footwear retailer closes store in Cascades shopping centre

To celebrate the opening they are giving away a free tub of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream with every large pizza ordered.