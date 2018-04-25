New Post Office at Leigh Park

THERE will be a public consultation on post office changes in Leigh Park, Havant.

Following the recent opening of two new branches in shops in the area, a third Post Office within a convenience store will open in Park Parade next month.

As a result, it is proposed that the existing branch there will close.

The new branch will be in refurbished premises as part of Ellie’s Convenience Store at 37a Park Parade, around 75m from the current branch.

It will offer significantly longer opening hours with services available from 8am until 10.30pm seven days a week.

New Post Offices within stores in Leigh Park also opened at 46 Greywell Road and 71 Forestside Avenue earlier this year, both of which also provide extended hours.

The Post Office said 18 months ago that the current Park Parade branch was not sustainable.

Roger Gale, Post Office Network and Sales Director, said partnering with retailers to offer Post Offices combined with shops would ensure that services remain at the heart of Leigh Park.

‘The Post Office is continuing to successfully transform in line with fast-changing customer needs, providing our services where and when people want them, fitting with increasingly busy lives,’ he said.

“Post Offices offer a wide range of services - including everyday banking for the UK’s high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange – in a competitive marketplace. By opening more branches with retailers, bringing the benefits of shared footfall and overheads often alongside extended opening hours, we are able to keep our presence in key locations.”

A public consultation on access to Post Office services following the closure of the current Leigh Park branch starts on 18 April 2018 and closes on 11 July 2018. Views and comments can be provided:

On the website: postofficeviews.co.uk

By email: comments@postoffice.co.uk

By post: FREEPOST Your Comments