New Post Office opens its doors in town

A NEW Post Office is opening its doors today.

The Post Office opened this afternoon at Greywell Pharmacy in Greywell Road, Leigh Park.

The new site is part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the UK.

It will offer customers a number of services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

The new Post Office will be open for more than 55 hours a week, and include banking services for customers and firms.

Network operations manager Stuart Scale said: ‘We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

‘We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office, alongside other branches in the area, will ensure that people in this area of Leigh Park have easy access to our services.’