A NEW pub and microbrewery will be opening its doors in the heart of Southsea later this year, it has been announced.

The Greenwich Brewpub, a sister pub to The Merchant House in Highland Road, will be opening in Osborne Road in the summer, on the site of the former Belle Isle.

The new venue will replace the Belle Isle, which closed earlier this month

It comes after the Belle Isle suddenly closed earlier this month.

The new venue is the brainchild of Ben Miles and Andy Marsh – who also organise Victorious Festival – as well as experienced landlord Stuart Ainsworth.

Mr Miles says that the new venue is an exciting opportunity to build on The Merchant House’s success.

He said: ‘We opened The Merchant House in 2018 and it has gone really well.

‘Since then, we have been keeping an eye out for another site in Southsea.

‘We were told that it was becoming available so decided to have a go at it.’

Mr Miles was previously associated with the Belle Isle, stepping away around three years ago – but is looking forward to returning to the site with some fresh ideas, including a microbrewery inside the venue.

‘We’re really excited to have the microbrewery; that's a great addition for us,’ Mr Miles said.

‘A resident brewer will be making beer for us on-site, which is great.

‘The kitchen will be operated by the same guys from The Merchant House too.’

Currently, there is no set date for when The Greenwich Brewpub will be opening, with lots of planning and a full refit still to do.

But Mr Miles is confident that the pub will be opening this summer.

He said: ‘It’s a great location with the shops and Southsea Common both so close by.

‘There’s a lot of work to do but we’re aiming to open the venue this summer.’