New shops could be coming to Gosport's Brockhurst Gate - here's everything we know so far

FRESH faces could soon be setting up shop at a retail park in Gosport, following a successful first few months.

Plans have been submitted to Gosport Borough Council for two new shop/cafe units to be developed at Brockhurst Gate in Heritage Way.

Big name retailers including M&S Foodhall, Lidl and Home Bargains have been trading at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park since March 2019. Picture: Supplied

The site, which fully opened in March this year, is already home to Jollyes Pet Store, McDonald's, Lidl and more, and created more than 300 jobs for the town.

ALSO READ: Gosport’s Brockhurst Gate retail park is fully open after years of planning

Now, two additional units could be built next door to Jollyes, subject to planning permission – creating 10 more jobs. No parking spaces will be created.

Although there is scope for a cafe, developers Millngate are anticipating more of a focus on retail.

The news comes after Starbucks won a government planning appeal to build a cafe in Gosport Leisure Park.

READ MORE: Starbucks gets green light in Gosport after government overturns council's decision to turn it down

Millngate consultant Andy Goodridge says the units had been considered in the past, but the demand for extra shops has now been ‘reinforced' by the retail park’s success.

He said: ‘[The units are] situated adjacent to the Jollyes unit, accessed from the existing retail terrace utilising the existing car park.

‘Based upon current interest it is looking like it will be retail orientated rather than café use.’

‘We are in discussion with a number of potential tenants at the moment but as you will appreciate, it is early days and all subject to achieving the required planning consent.

‘It is difficult to predict who will ultimately end up occupying these units at this stage but any occupier would have to consider the impact of the adjoining businesses on their own ability to trade successfully.’

Local resident Paul Kemp says he is concerned about the added traffic and litter in the area, but adds that the retail park has been a ‘huge success’.

He said: ‘There will definitely be more litter and traffic because the footfall will increase.

‘Brockhurst Gate is tremendous as it is now, it’s been a huge success for the area and this will certainly make it more exciting for shoppers.

‘I would personally quite like to see a 24-hour newsagents set up shop there.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘Brockhurst Gate is a fantastic local success story, already providing around 300 jobs and popular with local shoppers.

‘The expansion of the retail park is testament to retailers faith in the success of this development – it will create further jobs, boost our local economy and offer local people more choice and variety.’