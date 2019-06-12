New Southsea insurance firm 'exceeds expectations' in first months of opening

A new insurance company that has opened in Southsea says it is already doing well and has plans to expand and employ more staff.

An insurance broker that has just opened in Fawcett Road has been successful since opening, according to staff.

Anchor Insurance opened its doors on Tuesday, April 16 and according to company director Chris Handley has ‘exceeded expectations’ since.

He said that he and business partner Sean Cowdery are soon-to-be taking on another member of staff at their Southsea branch and that the company has plans to grow even more.

The Southsea branch is one of six branches across the south, with Sussex offices in Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne, Crawley and also one in Rainham, Kent.

They currently have seven members of staff across their six branches.

Chris said: ‘I still believe that in insurance it’s the personal touch that does it. That’s how you compete with the big boys. In this business if you don’t grow, you’ll shrink and the big boys keep on growing.’

Chris, who has been an insurance broker for over 30 years, said that he prides himself on the competitive rates and friendly face-to-face insurance service that Anchor offers.

He moved to Portsmouth to live with his partner and decided to open a new branch of his insurance company to be able to work closer to home.

His business partner Sean also has a history of insurance, with 20 years broking and business experience under his belt.

He said: ‘We are in a time of political upset and we want to supply a service second to none and also provide very competitive insurance rates to Portsmouth in the current climate.’

Around 50 people came to celebrate the launch of the firm, including new and existing customers.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth also came along to officially open its doors.

The Portsmouth Business Exchange have also supported Anchor Insurance since its launch.

Anchor provides insurance services such as household and travel insurance and specialises in private hire and taxi insurance.