New store opening in Gosport offering clothes for just £1

A SHOP will be opening in Gosport next week – inside a pre-existing store.

PEP&CO will be opening up on March 21 at 9am inside the Poundland store in Gosport High Street.

The store will have prices for men’s, women’s and children’s clothes starting at £1, with 500 early bird shoppers also getting the chance to catch a golden ticket.

Managing director Adrian Mountford said: ‘We’re so excited to be bringing PEP&CO to Poundland here in Gosport.

‘We’re on the hunt for local trend-setting bargain hunters to help us tell everyone we’ve arrived.’