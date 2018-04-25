New store set to open at Gunwharf Quays

BOSSES at Gunwharf Quays have announced the shopping centre is to welcome a new store this month.

Joining more than 90 top brands, beauty giant Rituals will open its doors in Central Square in the coming days – marking the launch of the chain’s first boutique on the south coast.

Rituals' store at Gunwharf Quays. Credit: Gunwharf Quays

Known for creating skincare products and fragrances, the new shop will offer customers an opportunity to sample products inspired by ancient Asian cultures.

The retailer will showcase an extensive collection of products for the home and body, alongside a catalogue of fragrances from international perfumers.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are always looking to give our customers a stand-out shopping experience, including being the first in the region to offer some of the very best brands.

‘Rituals will join other established beauty brands in the centre including Molton Brown, L’Occitane, The Cosmetics Company Store and The Body Shop.’

Rituals will sell items from its six collections – including The Ritual of Sakura and The Ritual and Ayurveda – which offer products ranging from scrubs, creams and oils to rice milk and a cherry blossom fragrance.

The brand will be located on the corner of Central Square, between Oakley and Osprey London.