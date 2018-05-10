New tenant moves to Park

Have your say

A NEW tenant has moved into Dunsbury Park.

VW Breeze Motor Group has taken a bespoke 12,810 sq ft facility at the site, located in Havant.

The latest tenant joins international clothing brand Fat Face at the business park.

VW’s new facility includes van servicing and office space. The firm plans to start trading by the end of the year.

In March 2019, another 37,976 sq ft warehouse will be available to potential tenants.

The Park is served by a link road which was designed and constructed by landowners Portsmouth City Council to open up the site.

The Park consists of 45 acres of land which has been levelled and is served by high speed broadband, mains water and gas and draining capacity for a one in 100 year storm.