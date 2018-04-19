New trustees appointed at the Kings Theatre

THE Kings Theatre has welcomed two new trustees to its board.

The Southsea-based attraction announced its new appointments following its plans to build on its iconic reputation and attract new audiences.

New trustee David Henderson lives in Southsea.

David is a director at Global Media and Entertainment.

The firm operates radio stations including Heart and Capital as well as music festivals such as Victorious and Boardmasters.

David said: ‘I am delighted to become a Trustee at The Kings Theatre where I can bring my experience of music and live events together with a belief that good theatre adds to the vitality and creativity of life in Portsmouth.’

Fellow new trustee, Jane Prescott, is the headmistress at Portsmouth High School for Girls.

Appointed into her position in 2011, Jane is said to be a long time supporter of the Kings, having spent most of her life in Southsea.

She said: ‘I am delighted to become a Trustee of the Kings Theatre as I very much believe in supporting local arts venues and the opportunity they bring to young people to watch live theatre and performance.

‘The Kings brings together the local community.’