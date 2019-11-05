New vaping store opens in Fareham town centre

THE UK’s largest vaping retailer has opened a new store in Fareham, bringing an £80,000 investment into the town and creating five new jobs.

The new store, called VPZ, which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, officially opened its doors on Friday, October 18.

The Mayor of Fareham attended the opening event and officially cut the ribbon to welcome the new store to the town.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter said: ‘We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Fareham to cut the ribbon at our opening. It means a lot to us to have the Mayor’s support and engage with the local community as we open the doors of our first store here in Fareham.

‘At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK like we are doing in Fareham. Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.’

On opening day, the store had great offers such as double loyalty points on all purchases, plus new customers looking to make the switch to vaping will be able to purchase the Innokin 30-day money back guarantee starter pack.

In September, the company launched its UK-wide support service for smokers, allowing them to access support and educational advice on becoming cigarette free from its well-informed staff across its network of over 125 stores.

The Fareham store will be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor and lung capacity monitor, which will allow customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette free.

Customers who continue vaping at the end of the 30-day support programme will then be rewarded with a voucher to help them continue their stop smoking journey.

The new store will be the 140th VPZ store to open in the UK as the retailer goes ahead with plans to treble its store footprint to 300 by 2021.