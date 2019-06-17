Newborn baby helps Southsea salon celebrate 30th anniversary

A HAIRDRESSERS is celebrating 30 years in business with a week of festivities.

Hair@44 in Priory Crescent, Southsea celebrated their 30th year in business – the business was previously called Interim Hairdressers.

The salon invited new and regular customers along to join their festivities, which included a raffle and a competition in which customers could win professional hair products and a free hair services including a cut and blow dry.

It originally opened on June 12 1989.

They had a refurbishment in August last year, in which they redecorated the salon and re-launched with their new name.

They also brought in new services with the re-launch, such as wedding and prom packages including makeup, and gents haircuts.

Bosses are planning on introducing more services.

The salon is a family affair with relatives pitching in. Owner Tammy Wright’s niece Lucy Jones also works at the salon as a makeup artist.

They offer different discounts and free treatments over their Facebook page every week.

Tammy said the change was because the salon, which still had all the original features from its opening 30 years ago, was looking dated and she felt a change was needed.

She took over the salon 18 years ago after it was bought for her by her mum, Dianne, and they have kept it running together ever since.

She said: ‘We have I still have clients come in who were the original owner’s clients.

‘Everyone knows everyone in the salon and everyone’s welcome. We have people pop in off the street for a cup of tea, that’s the sort of salon that we are.’

They recently hosted their regular client Bethany Appleby’s two-week-old baby’s first visit to the salon.

Bethany’s mother and grandmother have all been getting their hair cut at the salon since it opened 30 years ago.