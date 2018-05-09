Newly appointed Rick is helping patients to conquer their fears

TITCHFIELD Dental Health has welcomed a new clinician to its team.

Dr Rick Norton, former principal dentist at Durley Dental in Cowplain, will be helping to tackle the increasing patient numbers in his new role at the Southampton Road practice.

He is also encouraging those who are fearful of having dental work to pop down and pay the surgery a visit to overcome their fears.

Sue Cartwright, a locum hygienist at Titchfield Dental Health who worked for Rick at his previous practice, said: ‘All his patients love him. He is an excellent clinician and a very nice, gentle, man.

‘Every day working with Rick is a good day.’

Rick began his new position on May 1. Of his new role, he said: ‘I am really excited to take up the challenge here at Titchfield Dental Health.

‘It’s a great team and I know that our work ethics and values match and will benefit our patients and expand our offering.

‘Some people are worried about seeing a dentist; we want to encourage them to come along and see us.

‘We can help you overcome your worries and put you at your ease.’

Sharon Nanson, practice manager, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Rick, he will fit in perfectly with our team.

‘We are accepting new patients to the practice all the time and offer a range of treatments here.

‘These include Cerec (one day crowns and inlays), adult orthodontics (Invisalign and fixed braces), and the Magic Wand as well as general dental treatments and a hygienist.’

The practice said its ultimate aim is to improve dental health with a ‘caring approach which is especially welcomed by our nervous patients.’

The team invites patients who are unsure to visit them for a cup of tea and look around the practice before committing to an appointment.