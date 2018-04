Have your say

AFTER top names including Marks and Spencer and BHS said goodbye to Fareham shopping centre, Next has spoken about its future in the town.

READ MORE: Store to close in Fareham shopping centre

Despite other big high street brands shutting stores, Next has confirmed its store in Fareham will not close.

A Next spokesperson said: ‘We have no plans to close this store.’

It comes after Furniture to Go and Marks and Spencer in Fareham closed their doors in the last few weeks.