Nominate a hero who deserves to win £200 worth of M&S vouchers

MARKS & Spencer and The News are on the hunt for a local unsung hero to be the guest of honour at the opening of M&S’s new Portsmouth foodhall – and we need your help.

From a friend who goes above and beyond for the community, to someone who went that extra mile to help out their neighbours during Storm Emma, to a mum in a million who deserves an extra treat for Mother’s Day we’re calling on the community to nominate these Portsmouth heroes.

The deserving winner will not only get a sneak peek at the store at Ocean Retail Park and cut the all-important ribbon but they’ll also receive a hamper of M&S Easter goodies and a £200 M&S Gift Card to spend in-store or online at M&S.com

Sophie Thomas, store manager for M&S Ocean Retail Park Foodhall, said: ‘We can’t wait to open the store and start serving our customers – we’ll be working hard to make every moment special and deliver the very best service for them.

‘Celebrating our colleagues who go above and beyond for customers is really important to us at M&S, so our opening seemed like the perfect opportunity to celebrate a customer who really goes above and beyond for the community.

‘From fundraisers to fantastic friends we want to know who your local unsung hero is.’

Local heroes can be nominated by anyone (and hopefully everyone) and the winner will be selected by The News and M&S store manager Sophie.

To apply share your name, contact details and a short description of who should be awarded this exclusive experience and why.

All nominations should be sent to Tom Morton, head of news at The News at tom.morton@thenews.co.uk. Entries close on March 14. Nominees must be available from 9.30am to 10.30am on Wednesday, March 21.

The whole community is invited to attend the opening on Wednesday, March 21 at 10.30am and join The News and M&S in celebrating our local hero.

It will be a morning packed full of Easter treats, including prize giveaways and children’s activities.

The new M&S store, which includes a café, will be open from 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays, offering the very best of M&S food as well as next day collect in store from M&S.com.