Nominations are open for Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards for 2020

NOMINATIONS are now open for the second Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards, which will be held on March 6 2020 at the Royal Maritime Club.

It follows a successful inaugural event on March 7 earlier this year and forms part of Portsmouth’s annual celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate women and girls in Portsmouth.

Any individual identifying as a woman or girl can be nominated because of the positive impact they have made on their community.

A shortlist of nominees will be considered for an award by a panel of Trailblazers, who represent various industries.

Roni Edwards, founder of Pamodzi Creatives said: ‘We don’t call the award recipients winners but simply award recipients. This is because Pamodzi means together, and we very much see the individuals recognised in our awards as individuals representing the tribe of people who believe in them and champion them.’ Tickets to the awards Ceremony will be £18 plus a booking fee and available from Eventbrite.