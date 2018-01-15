‘Number of issues’ surrounding restaurant closure, says landlord

THE landlord behind an Italian restaurant that has closed down has defended the decision to increase the rent.

New River, which owns Locks Heath Shopping Village, has spoken out after Franco and Paolo Ristorante Italiano closed its doors, after the rent was increased by 40 per cent.

Shopping centre marketing manager Donna Callander has defended the decision, saying that there were ‘a number of issues’ surrounding the closure.

She said: ‘We can confirm that unfortunately Franco and Paolo Ristorante Italiano has left Locks Heath Shopping Village.

‘We do review our rents in line with how the local retail market is performing as well as its retailers however we believe there were a number of issues which led to the restaurant choosing to leave.

‘We have delivered a fully let shopping centre with some really fantastic tenants including some great independents and we will be in discussions with various tenants to fill the space which the restaurant has sadly left.’