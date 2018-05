Have your say

THREE nurseries in Portsmouth have banned commercial baby wipes due to their plastic content.

With branches in Havant, Lakeside and Cosham, Tops Day Nurseries is making its own organic wipes instead.

Baby wipes cause 93 per cent of sewer pipe blockages in the UK.

Managing director Cheryl Hadland said: ‘We’ve piloted DIY wipes in our nurseries and have decided to do this permanently.

‘We’re always looking for ways to improve our practice in an environmentally friendly way.’