Nursing home keeps good rating despite safety levels ‘deterioating’

A NURSING home has been rated good but was told its safety levels had ‘deteriorated’.

Following an unannounced visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) Edenvale Nursing Home in Waterlooville maintained its overall rating from its last inspection.

The CQC report voiced concerns about staffing. It said: ‘We received mixed views about staffing from people and their relatives and about how much time staff had to support people.

‘Most people felt there were enough staff in general but felt at weekends they were short staffed.’

However, all other areas were rated good with staff and management praised for being effective, caring, responsible and well-led.

The report stated: ‘People had sufficient to eat and drink and were supported to maintain a balanced diet.

‘People were looked after by kind and caring staff who knew them well.

‘They were supported to express their views and to be involved in all aspects of their care. People were treated with dignity and respect.’